CLOSTER, NJ. — American Key Food Products has introduced an organic native tapioca starch that is certified gluten-free and paleo- and vegan-friendly. Derived from the root of the cassava plant, the non-modified starch is effective as a thickener, filler, binder and stabilizer in baked foods, extruded snacks, frozen food, dry mixes, soups, sauces and gravies, according to the company.

“We have invested many years in developing specialized, high quality, gluten-free, cassava-based ingredients that have unique characteristics and are better for you,” said Mel Festejo, chief operating officer of Closter-based AKFP. “Now we are expanding into organic cassava or tapioca ingredients, as we have found that consumers seeking the benefits of cassava ingredients often prefer organic ingredients as well. So, this native tapioca starch is a natural extension to our line of gluten-free starches and flours.”