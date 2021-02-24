NORWALK, CONN. — Pepperidge Farm, Inc., a business unit of the Campbell Soup Co., has expanded its Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookie line with its first nut-based variety: butter pecan.

The new butter pecan cookies are made with rich creamy butter, crunchy pecans, eggs and vanilla extract. The cookies contain 160 calories, 8 grams of fat, 200 mg of sodium, 19 grams of carbohydrates, 10 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein per two-cookie serving.

The cookies are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.89 for a 5.9-oz bag.

Pepperidge Farm introduced Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies in the spring of 2017. The product launched in three flavors: milk chocolate chip, dark chocolate chip and triple chocolate chip. Over the past four years the product line has expanded to include white chocolate chip and toffee milk chocolate.