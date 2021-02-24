QUEBEC CITY, QUE. — A group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corp. has created Humanity Bakeries Inc., a new investment platform focused on the specialized baking and pastry industry in Quebec.

Along with the creation of Humanity Bakeries, Champlain said it has acquired Maison Isabelle Inc. Founded in 1990 in Trois-Rivières, Que., Maison Isabelle specializes in the manufacture of four-quarter-style cakes that are sold across Canada.

The acquisition of Maison Isabelle comes eight months after Champlain acquired Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Dumas Inc., a Canadian producer of puff pastries and croissants.

Champlain said Dominique Bohec, president of Maison Isabelle and a master baker and pastry chef, will lead the newly formed Humanity Bakeries. In addition to his position at Maison Isabelle, Mr. Bohec has held the position of vice president of sales and marketing at La Petite Bretonne, which his parents founded, for more than 20 years. He has extensive experience in international market development and business management.

“In 2015, when I acquired Maison Isabelle, my vision was to bring our industry together by creating a platform under the name Bakery Humanity to build a dominant player in the industry,” Mr. Bohec said. “When Champlain approached me, I really saw the opportunity to join forces to achieve this goal. Each business owned by Bakery Humanity will be operated independently and must have a sustainable development plan based on the environment, respect and social contribution.”

Marc Poulin, executive chairman of Champlain, added, “We are pleased to welcome Maison Isabelle and Dominique to the platform. His dynamism and expertise will be a great asset that will allow us to achieve our expansion plans with optimism.”