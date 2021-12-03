DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — King’s Hawaiian has signed an agreement with The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) under which the Torrance, Calif.-based baking company has secured the naming rights to dining areas at four NASCAR-owned facilities: Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.; Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va.; and Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix.

As part of the multiyear partnership agreement, King’s Hawaiian will work with NASCAR’s track hospitality partner Levy to offer branded and regionally themed menu items at each venue. The partnership kicks off March 12-14 at Phoenix Raceway, where King’s Hawaiian will debut both the “King’s Hawaiian Grill at Phoenix Raceway” and the “King’s Hawaiian Food Court at Phoenix Raceway.”

“We’re excited to partner with NASCAR to share King’s Hawaiian bread with NASCAR’s extremely passionate fanbase,” said Chad Donvito, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of King’s Hawaiian. “NASCAR is an American institution and a great partner to have as we continue to share the taste of Aloha throughout the United States.”

This is the second major marketing initiative to be announced by King’s Hawaiian this year. In January, the company inked a year-long partnership with Guy Fieri, chef, restaurateur and author. As part of the partnership, Mr. Fieri will play a key role in the brand’s new multi-million-dollar campaign, which showcases King’s Hawaiian as an essential part of every sandwich and brings to life how everything is better between King’s Hawaiian bread.

King’s Hawaiian’s partnership with Mr. Fieri marks its first omnichannel marketing campaign with a celebrity spokesperson. Mr. Fieri will be featured in television commercials and online advertising, a digital content series, retail activations, public relations and social media campaigns, and more throughout 2021.

Founded in 1950 in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Tiara, King’s Hawaiian offers a broad range of bread, buns and rolls. The company operates baking plants in Torrance, Calif., and Oakwood Ga.