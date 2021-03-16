LAS VEGAS — After closely monitoring the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and speaking at length with exhibitors, attendees and the local host facilities, the organizers of the International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo, which had been scheduled for June 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, have postponed the shows to Aug. 17-19, 2021.

The new dates take into account complications brought about by the pandemic, including current government restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by the state of Nevada and other government and public health authorities; the fact that the LVCC currently remains closed; and the various travel restrictions affecting attendees and participating companies.

“Our communities are incredibly eager to come together again in person,” said Bill Oakley, group show director. “We appreciate your continued patience and are committed to bringing our community back together when it is safe and possible to do so. We feel the additional time will allow both exhibitors and attendees of International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo more time to make plans for live participation in Las Vegas.”

The information on each website will be promptly updated and further announcements regarding the next edition of the shows will be posted as they are known.