NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Frozen food maker Path of Life is broadening its portfolio with the launch of a line of organic steel cut instant oatmeal.

Available in berry and apple cinnamon varieties, the steel cut oatmeal is gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, and plant-based.

“We noticed that there was a lack of better-for-you, convenient breakfast items in the freezer aisle, so we wanted to provide consumers with an option that not only tastes good but left them feeling good,” said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales at Path of Life. “We’re all about clean and simple ingredients and this breakfast line is no exception. We are delighted to bring our clean and simple meal solutions to a whole new category.”

The new Organic Steel Cut Oats will be available at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide in the following varieties:

Organic Berry Steel Cut Oatmeal — A blend of organic cooked oats, organic apple puree concentrate, organic blueberries, and organic raspberries.

Organic Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oatmeal — A combination of organic cooked oats, organic apple puree concentrate, and organic apples.

Each cup of oatmeal contains fewer than 200 calories, no trans fat and no added sugars. Both steel cut oatmeal flavors contain two servings and will retail for $5.99.

In addition to oatmeal, Path of Life offers quinoa-based and rice-based products in the frozen aisle of retailers nationwide.