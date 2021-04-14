JOHNSTOWN, COLO. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has unveiled a new logo as part of a packaging refresh for Canyon Bakehouse, the company’s flagship gluten-free brand.

According to the company, the new design features iconic elements of the original packaging design, including bold colors and the classic red top. The package also features a streamlined layout with a larger call-out to “Gluten- Free” built into the logo, making it easier for shoppers to identify the brand’s gluten-free products, the company said.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate and improve the experience with our products,” said Danielle Benjamin, brand manager for Canyon Bakehouse. “We wanted a packaging refresh, not an overhaul. It was time to clear out the clutter and focus on key components that are essential to our values and mission. The new design really stands out on the shelf and makes it easier for shoppers to spot our important differentiators.”

Canyon Bakehouse partnered with San Francisco Bay Area-based creative agency Voicebox Creative to develop the new packaging. The new packaging also includes a larger window to view the products inside and uniquely designed “free-from” badges, which highlight the key product attributes of being free from dairy, nuts and soy, in addition to being certified gluten-free and made with 100% whole grains. The design includes the new logo for the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), the brand’s gluten-free certifier.

The new packaging will be available across the United States beginning in late April.

Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers Foods acquired Canyon Bakehouse in December 2018 for $205 million. At the time, Canyon was a privately-held, gluten-free baking company based in Johnstown, Colo. Today, Canyon Bakehouse operates as an independent subsidiary of Flowers Foods.