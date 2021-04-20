ARLINGTON, VA. — Jen Daulby has joined the Consumer Brands Association as senior vice president of government affairs. Ms. Daulby most recently was minority staff director for the Committee on House Administration, where she drove a proactive minority party agenda and coordinated high-profile operations with a commitment to bipartisan outreach.

Earlier, she was chief of staff to Representative Rodney Davis of Illinois, counsel for Congressman Steve Chabot of Ohio and counsel for the Committee on Agriculture. She also was a director of government affairs for both Monsanto and Land O’Lakes.

“Jen is a smart, pragmatic and results-oriented professional with profound experience navigating the most complex regulatory, legal and political issues,” said Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive officer of the CBA. “As we unite the CPG industry around our focused advocacy agenda, Jen brings leadership, expertise and a deep knowledge about the intersection of business and government I know will benefit Consumer Brands and our members.”

Ms. Daulby received a bachelor of arts degree in political science and government at Eastern Illinois University and a juris doctorate at Southern Illinois University.