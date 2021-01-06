DENVER — Popcorn brand Opopop announced it has closed a $5 million Series A funding round led by Valor Siren Ventures, bringing the company’s combined pre-launch funding from Seed and Series A to $11.6 million. In addition to Valor Siren Ventures, other notable investors include Peter Rahal, founder of RXBAR and Litani Ventures, and Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto.

The company now will prepare for the June 7 launch of its first product, a microwave popcorn product line called Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels. According to Opopop, Flavor Wrapped will be the world’s first pre-flavored popcorn kernels.

Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels will be available in six signature flavors: Fancy Butter, Salted Umami, Vanilla Cake Pop, Cinnalicious, Maui Heat and Chedapeño.

“We live by one motto: if it doesn’t taste amazing, then nothing else matters,” said Bradley Roulier, co-founder of Opopop. “Flavor comes first in everything we do, and we’ve spent endless hours making sure that everyone will fall in love with our popcorn at first bite.”

Sarah McDowell, president of Opopop, added, “When Jonas (Tempel, co-founder) and Brad first pitched me on the idea of Opopop, I was excited to use my experience building brands like Lärabar and other General Mills products. The potential for Opopop feels bigger than anything that I’ve ever worked on, and I’m really excited about it.”

Mr. Tempel said the vision behind the product’s development was “to make popcorn fun and cool again.”

“In our opinion, everything in the popcorn market lacked innovation,” he said. “We wanted to throw out the playbook and start over. Let’s be honest, putting popcorn in a potato chip bag isn’t exactly inspiring. Popcorn lovers have had to settle for less than the best popcorn for too long. And we’re here to fix that once and for all.”

Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels will be available direct-to-consumer on June 7, exclusively at opopop.com.