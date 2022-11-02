BOULDER, COLO. — Sustainability-focused baking manufacturer Quinn Snacks is relaunching its Pop-at-Home Popcorn Kernels with updated packaging and single-origin corn kernels sourced from a farm that practices regenerative agriculture. Working with fifth-generation farmer Steve McKaskle of the McKaskle Family Farm in Braggadocio, Mo., Quinn seeks to promote sustainable farming practices and offer consumers full ingredient transparency.

“At Quinn we have always believed transparency is the most powerful force for good in the food system,” said Kristy Lewis, founder and chief visionary officer of Quinn. “Partnering with the McKaskle family has given us the opportunity to share everything about where and how our popcorn kernels are grown and packaged.”

The Pop-at-Home kernels are packaged in 35% post-consumer recycled pouches less than a quarter-mile from the McKaskle Family Farm. The lightweight pouches offer an approximately 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to the previous carton, according to the company.

“It’s been an honor to learn from Steve and his family while working on this new product,” said Grace Dennis, sustainability and sourcing manager at Quinn. “For nearly 30 years, the McKaskles have been dedicated to promoting soil health, and they continue to experiment with innovative approaches to regenerative farming.”

Available in 28-oz bags, the Pop-at-Home Popcorn Kernels are sold on the Quinn website.