THOMASVILLE, GA. — The future of Koffee Kup Bakery took another turn on June 7 with the announcement that Flowers Foods, Inc. has acquired the company’s assets from the court-appointed receiver of the assets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Burlington, Vt., Koffee Kup Bakery is a manufacturer of baked foods, including bread, donuts and English muffins, serving customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company ceased operations on April 26 at its three baking facilities located in Brattleboro, Vt.; Burlington, Vt.; and North Grosvenor Dale, Conn.

“This acquisition brings brands and production capacity in the Northeast, a key growth market for our company,” said A. Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer of Flowers Foods. “The Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread Co. brands have a strong consumer following in the region, and we’ll be evaluating their role within our brand portfolio. We have no immediate plans to reopen the bakeries but will be assessing how they may fit our strategic network optimization efforts in the future.”

Founded in 1940 to make and deliver donuts by bicycle to mom-and-pop stores in Burlington, Koffee Kup Bakery received a boost following its acquisition of Vermont Bread Co. in 2013 and has since grown into a company distributing its products to more than 4,500 delivery points supported by a 135-route distribution network.

But the past month has been a strange one for Koffee Kup. After abruptly ceasing operations on April 26, Matthew Chaney, an employee of Vermont Bread Co., filed a class action complaint on April 29 in the US District Court, District of Vermont against Koffee Kup Bakery seeking $5 million on behalf of the company’s 500 “similarly situated employees” who were terminated on April 26 with no notice for damages in the amount of 60 days’ pay and ERISA benefits. According to the lawsuit, Koffee Kup failed to provide the employees 60 days’ advance written notice as required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). As part of the WARN Act, companies with more than 100 workers are required to provide 60 days’ notice of a plant closing and mass layoffs of 50 or more workers at a single site.

Almost immediately, a field of suitors emerged for Koffee Kup’s assets, including a few that thought they had the inside track on the business. Both East Baking Co. and Mrs. Dunster’s were approved for incentive money to make a purchase by the Vermont Economic Progress Council. Mrs. Dunster’s, a New Brunswick-based baking company run by husband-and-wife team Blair and Rosalyn Hyslop, went so far as to announce the formation of a new company on May 28 with the specific intent of acquiring Koffee Kup Bakery.

“We are thrilled to announce today that we have formed a new company, called North Atlantic Baking Co.,” Mr. Hyslop said on May 28. “We have been advised that North Atlantic Baking Co. is the preferred purchaser of the Koffee Kup assets, and we are focused on moving quickly to conclude negotiations, which will lead to restarting operations very soon.”

Mr. Hyslop said Mrs. Dunster’s plan was to operate the two Vermont bakeries and “enter discussions with third parties with the intent to sell the Superior Bakery in Connecticut.”

“North Atlantic Baking Co. is actively negotiating a leasing agreement with the receiver to facilitate a quick return to baking in the Burlington and Brattleboro bakeries; we are hopeful to have this completed within a few days,” Mr. Hyslop said. “The lease agreement will allow us to quickly get employees back to work and products back on the shelves while we work through the formal transferring of assets, the details of which have been largely agreed to.”

On June 8, Mr. Hyslop said Flowers Foods’ announcement came “completely out of left field,” and Mrs. Dunster’s is “shocked and dismayed that this offer was even considered after the completion of a fair and competitive process.”