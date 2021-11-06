NORTHUMBERLAND, PA. — Furmano Foods, a producer of tomatoes, beans, ancient grains and vegetables, is celebrating its 100th year of harvesting ingredients in Central Pennsylvania’s farmland.

“This is a big moment for the whole Furmano Foods family and all the team members, partners and customers who helped us get here,” said Chad Geise, president, chief executive officer and fourth generation family member. “We want to reflect on the past and build upon what we’ve done to inspire our next 100 years.”

By infusing trends and best practices into new product offerings, Furmano’s has positioned itself as a trusted partner to retail grocery stores and foodservice locations nationwide, he said. The creation of Furmano’s Ancient Grains line and the success of its bean products show how the company has pivoted to meet growing demand for plant-based foods, added Jen Esposito, vice president of sales and marketing. The company also has invested in versatile packaging options, including cans, pouches and now single-serve microwavable cups to better meet customers’ needs.

“Innovating to meet the changing needs of our customers has been pivotal to reaching this milestone,” Ms. Esposito said. “It’s really the core of the company. We’re not afraid to invest in products or packaging to be a better partner to our customers.”