LENEXA, KAN. — Crispy, crunchy and creamy textures collide in Hostess Cr!spy Minis, the latest innovation from Hostess Brands, Inc.

Featuring two layers of creamy filling between crispy wafers, the bite-size snacks were developed in response to consumers’ rising desire for multi-textured snacks, Hostess said. The textured treats come in two flavors: cookies and crème, and strawberries and crème.

The cookies and crème Cr!spy Minis feature cocoa crème layered with vanilla wafers and classic crème all topped with a cookies and crème crumble, while the strawberries and crème flavor features vanilla wafers layered with strawberry crème and topped with a strawberry crumble. Both varieties contain 160 calories, 13 grams of sugar and 9 grams of fat per 7-piece serving.

“Cr!spy Minis’ unique combination of crispy, crunchy and creamy textures, combined with its decadent flavor and scent make this new offering from Hostess our most irresistible yet — and incredibly poppable, whenever the urge to snack may strike,” said Chris Balach, brand director at Hostess. “With our new resealable stand-up pouch, consumers can easily keep Cr!spy Minis close at hand to enjoy the moment an indulgent craving hits. Sharing is encouraged — but certainly not required.”

Hostess Cr!spy Minis are available nationwide in 7.3-oz, resealable stand-up pouches for about $3.29.