PASADENA, CALIF. — Nature’s Bakery has launched Fig Bar Minis, a single-pack version of its twin-pack snack products. The new 100-calorie snacks are plant based, nut free and GMO free in addition to being made with “the same delicious real fruit and wholesome whole grains” as its regular-sized fig bars. The company also said the mini bars are “perfectly portioned” for families looking to satisfy their snack-related needs.

“With Fig Bar Minis, we’re helping to take the guesswork out of snacking by providing families with a portion size that complements their active lifestyles and on-the-go snacking occasions,” said Vilma Livas, chief marketing officer of Nature’s Bakery. “As a mom of three school-aged kids, Fig Bar Minis will be my new tried-and-true go-to. They’re snacktime saviors in between meals, as school snacks or to toss into your tote for a quick pick-me-up to take wherever the day takes you.”

Fig Bar Minis come in two flavor varieties: raspberry and blueberry. They are currently available at select nationwide Target stores for $9.99 per 20-count box and the Nature’s Bakery website for $8 per 10-count box. The company also said these bars will be available on Amazon starting Feb. 5 and at Walmart starting in April.