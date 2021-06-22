CHICAGO — Kathy Krenger has been named chief communications officer at The Kraft Heinz Co.

She joins Kraft Heinz from Hyatt Hotels Corp., where she was senior vice president of global communications. Before that she spent more than 17 years at public relations firm Edelman, where she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies that served clients such as Kellogg Co., Nestle, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands and Unilever. She also was a public relations director at Burson-Marsteller, where she led global brand marketing communications for McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Six Flags and Ticketmaster.

“I am excited to welcome Kathy Krenger to the Kraft Heinz team,” said Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer. “She’s an award-winning communicator and storyteller who brings a wealth of experience to the Kraft Heinz table. Kathy is a strategic thinker who is joining us with decades of expertise across a wide range of industries … and I am thrilled to know that Kathy is personally passionate about food.”

Ms. Krenger succeeds Michael Mullen, head of global communications and corporate affairs at Kraft Heinz, who will retire in August after 23 years with the company. Mr. Mullen first joined H.J. Heinz Co. in 1998 and has been the company’s primary media spokesperson for the past two decades, leading both internal and external global communications.

“I want to personally thank Michael for the many significant contributions he made to Kraft Heinz — both before and during my tenure as CEO,” Mr. Patricio said. “He has been an invaluable partner to me and the rest of my senior leadership team.”