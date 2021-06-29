LOS ANGELES — Peatos, a brand of snacks formulated with peas, is launching tortilla-style chips in three varieties, including nacho cheese, zesty ranch and vegan fiery nacho. The products were developed as a healthier take on Doritos, according to the company.

The chips join a product lineup that includes snacks inspired by Cheetos and Funyuns, marketed as “junk food without the junk” and sold in more than 4,700 retail stores nationwide. Peatos products contain 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

“We’re all about the greatest tasting chips of all time,” said Nick Desai, founder and chief executive officer of Peatos parent company Snack It Forward LLC. “People love chips and want better options. We deliver on this promise every day, and our fans love the lack of compromise.”

Earlier this year, Peatos closed a $12.5 million Series B fundraising round led by Post Holdings, Inc., less than six months after the company completed its $7 million Series A fundraising. The brand has attracted a roster of high-profile individuals in the industry and professional sports as investors and advisers.