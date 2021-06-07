HANOVER, PA. — Theresa Robbins Shea has been named executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Utz Brands, Inc.

She joins the company from hardware wholesaler True Value Co., LLC, where she was assistant general counsel, labor and employment. While at True Value, she was executive sponsor for the inclusion and diversity foundation and True Value Foundation. She also led the company’s internal COVID crisis team. Before that, she was senior counsel at United Airlines, Inc. and an associate at Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a law degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaigne and a certificate in executive management from the University of Notre Dame.

In her new role, Ms. Shea will lead the legal team for Utz and serve on the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer.

“As a newly public company, we continue to build out our executive team to provide legal and strategic support to help guide the business forward,” Mr. Lissette said. “We are very pleased to have a legal professional of Theresa’s caliber join the Utz team. Theresa brings a deep and broad pool of legal and compliance knowledge and will play an integral role in helping Utz generate long-term shareholder value.”