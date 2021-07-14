LOS ANGELES — Aspire Bakeries announced it is expanding its baking plant in Newark, Calif., with the addition of a new frozen cookie dough line for its Otis Spunkmeyer cookies. Otis Spunkmeyer cookie dough is sold to foodservice, retail and convenience operators in frozen pucks and baked fresh on-site.

“Our Newark bakery is expanding following a surge in demand for our delicious Otis Spunkmeyer cookies,” said Laura Shannon, chief operations officer of Aspire Bakeries.

Aspire Bakeries said production on the new line will begin in the fall.

In addition to the new frozen cookie dough line, Aspire Bakeries said it has begun construction on a sweet baked goods innovation lab at the Newark baking plant. The lab will feature combination microwave/convection/radiant heat ovens and analytical instruments that the company said will create “the next generation of cookies, muffins, bars and cakes for Otis Spunkmeyer and its customers.”

“Aspire Bakeries is committed to the expansion of its cookie business and responding to increased customer demand for our popular Otis Spunkmeyer cookies,” said Beau Netzer, president of foodservice for Aspire Bakeries. “We continue to invest in our bakeries to prioritize and support our growth, innovation capabilities, and supply capacity, with the ultimate goal of ensuring our customers gain competitive advantage and achieve success.”

Formerly known as Aryzta North America before being acquired earlier this year by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg for $850 million, Aspire Bakeries said its strategies will remain the same, with a continued focus on its three core brands — La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Oakrun Farm Bakery — as well as on quick-service restaurants, foodservice and retail in-store bakeries.