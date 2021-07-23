PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak Cakes, which earlier this year was acquired by private equity firm L Catterton, has introduced Chewy Granola Bars. The new bars contain 100% whole grain rolled oats, 7 grams of protein and non-GMO ingredients.

The bars are available in in three varieties: chocolate chip, double chocolate and s’mores. The bars come in five-count boxes at a suggested retail price of $5.50.

The chewy bars’ release comes a little more than a year after Kodiak Cakes introduced its Crunchy Granola Bar line featuring 100% whole grain oats, non-GMO ingredients and 10 grams of protein per serving. Crunchy Granola Bars are available in four varieties: chocolate chip, maple brown sugar, oats and honey, and peanut butter.