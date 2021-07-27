PLANO, TEXAS — For its newest Lay’s potato chip flavors, Frito-Lay turned its focus to its own snack portfolio. The PepsiCo, Inc. subsidiary is bringing the flavors of Funyuns and Doritos to Lay’s chips.

The new limited-edition Lay’s Flavor Swap lineup includes Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay’s Wavy Funyuns Onion.

"From local cuisine to restaurant favorites to fan-submitted flavor ideas, Lay's has drawn inspiration from so many different places over the years to bring our fans joy through new and exciting flavor experiences," said Melissa Miranda, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. "This time, we've partnered with two beloved Frito-Lay brands to give our fans an innovative, one-of-a-kind flavor experience like no other chip brand can do. We can't wait for people to try these new Lay's Flavor Swap flavors for themselves."

Lay’s Flavor Swap chips are available nationwide for a limited time for $3.79 per 7.5-oz bag and $1.99 per 2.6-oz bag.