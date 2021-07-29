MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has acquired Emmy’s Organics, a producer of ultra-premium organic cookies. The acquisition was announced in Bimbo’s second-quarter financial results issued July 29. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition gives Grupo Bimbo an entry point into the quickly growing better-for-you cookie and sweet baked goods market,” the company said.

Emmy’s products are available at a variety of retailers nationally and online. Products offered online include six cookie varieties — Organic Dark Cacao, Organic Vanilla Bean, Organic Chocolate Chip, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Birthday Cake and Organic Lemon Ginger. All varieties but one are vegan and grain-free (the birthday cake variety contains some rice-based ingredients).

In addition, the company makes a line of three cookie bite varieties, chocolate-covered snacks that are vegan and gluten-free. Varieties include peanut butter, mint and vanilla.

Organic coconut is the principal ingredient in Emmy’s cookies. Ingredients in the company’s chocolate chip cookies are organic coconut, organic agave syrup, organic fair-trade dark chocolate chips, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil, organic vanilla extract and Himalayan salt.

Emmy’s was established in 2009 by Samantha Abrams and Ian Gaffney. In an online interview published last year by “Girls Who Eat,” Ms. Abrams said the recipe for the company’s cookies are based on one Mr. Gaffney developed as a teenager with dietary restrictions. Ms. Abrams said when the two met (they are now married) in Ithaca, NY, in 2008, the idea for a business emerged.

“When Ian taught me his coconut cookie recipe, we realized just how unique it was,” she said. “Especially at that time, there weren’t any gluten-free products that also had clean ingredients that you could pronounce.”

Working in the kitchen of Mr. Gaffney’s mother (Emmy), the couple began making cookies and selling them at a local farmer’s market. According to the “Girls Who Eat” interview, Emmy’s cookies now are available in 20,000 stores. As of November 2020, the company had 34 employees. The company is based in Ithaca.