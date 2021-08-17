OMAHA, NEB. — Noland Morris has been promoted to director of environment, health and safety at Scoular. Mr. Morris joined Scoular in 2018 as senior safety manager for the company’s Food Division. In his new role he will report to Bryan Wurscher, senior vice president.

“Over the last three years, Noland has helped to materially transform safety performance by developing effective policies and procedures as well as instilling a collaborative and employee-led safety culture,” Mr. Wurscher said. “He is passionate about safety and the right leader as Scoular takes its company-wide safety performance and culture to the next level.”

Prior to joining Scoular, Mr. Morris spent 35 years with Viterra. He accrued 10 years of experience at the grass-roots level by managing a grain elevator before taking on the role of regional sales manager for 10 years. He spent the last 15 years as the company’s regional safety manager.