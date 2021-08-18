MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Monster Cereals by doing the “Monster Mash.”

The Minneapolis-based cereal manufacturer announced it will be introducing a new limited-edition cereal, Monster Mash, featuring pieces of all five of its Monster Cereals: Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Frute Brute and Fruity Yummy Mummy.

The new cereal is described as “Artificially berry flavored frosted cereal with Monster marshmallows.”

The front of each 9-6-oz box of Monster Mash features the brand’s five monsters playing musical instruments.

General Mills said Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Boo Berry cereals also will be available in retro packaging this fall.

The Monster Cereals debuted in 1971 with the introduction of Count Chocula and Franken Berry. Boo Berry was the next cereal to join the lineup, in 1973. Frute Brute (formerly Fruit Brute) was introduced in 1974 but was discontinued in 1982. Fruity Yummy Mummy was the last product to join the portfolio, debuting in 1988. It was discontinued in 1992.

General Mills eventually brought all five cereals together for a limited time in 2013.