LARCHMONT, NY. — Myracle Kitchen is entering the snack segment with a new line of Coconut Bytes.

Designed to be a better-for-you alternative to cookies and candy, the bite-size, crunchy treats are made with coconut, tapioca and a pinch of sea salt and contain no gluten or dairy. The snacks are certified USDA organic, certified vegan and Non-GMO Project verified. Coconut Bytes come in three varieties: original, chocolate and caramel.

“We created Myracle Kitchen as we believe amazing things happen when you ask ‘Why?’” said Ben Arbib, founder and owner of Myracle Kitchen, a subsidiary of Nurture Brands LLC. “We asked ourselves, ‘Why aren’t there snacks out there that are healthier and taste great?” That led us to dream big and create our new organic Coconut Bytes.”

Myracle Kitchen Coconut Bytes will be available on the company’s website and on Amazon beginning Sept. 1. The snacks will roll out to retailers nationwide in the coming months.

Myracle Kitchen is 100% carbon neutral, donates 1% of its revenue to projects that support regenerative organic agriculture and is a certified B Corporation.

“Our Coconut Bytes taste mind-blowingly good with zero compromise, not just on health and ingredients, but on sustainability, too,” Mr. Arbib said. “Our B Corporation status proves that we will always believe in and strive for the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.”