IRVINE, CALIF. — The chicken sandwich wars in the foodservice segment continue to rage on, but the newest contender isn’t even necessarily a sandwich.

Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is “not quite a sandwich, not quite a taco,” the Yum! Brands, Inc. subsidiary said. The taco features all-white meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The chicken is served on a warm flatbread folded into a taco form and flavored with Taco Bell’s creamy chipotle sauce. The taco may be ordered regular or spicy with the addition of crunchy jalapeño slices.

“Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we're certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike,” said Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer for Taco Bell. “Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun.”

Taco Bell tested the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco in Nashville, Tenn., and Charlotte, NC, in March before launching the nationwide rollout.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available nationwide beginning Sept. 2 for a limited time.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is the latest launch in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars waged between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in August 2019. Just in 2021, McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, Boston Market, Pollo Campero Golden Chick and Pollo Tropical have added new chicken sandwiches to their menus.