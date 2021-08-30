CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has teamed up with its franchise partner Americana Group to open the donut chain’s first location in Egypt. The new restaurant opened Aug. 19 in Cairo, making Egypt the 31st country that Krispy Kreme operates in.

“We continue to invest in our global business — driving growth in our existing markets and expanding selectively where we see the kind of great opportunities that we do in Egypt,” said Michael J. Tattersfield, chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme. “While we are still in the early days, we already see the benefits of this investment in expanding our omni-channel model as our international business continues to drive strong performance.”

Americana, an independently owned and operated franchise partner of Krispy Kreme, currently operates more than 200 Krispy Kreme shops in five countries, including United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.