CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has entered a joint venture with AmPm Comestiveis Ltda (AmPm), a move that will bring the donut makers products to Brazil.

“Our fresh donuts will be a great fit in a country well-known for its culture and enjoyment of sharing meals and sweets with family and friends,” said Raphael Duvivier, chief development officer at Krispy Kreme.”

He said Krispy Kreme was glad to be partnering with AmPm, a company he said has “built a strong retail presence along with deep experience for iconic brands like ours.”

Krispy Kreme plans to launch in Brazil between the end of 2024 and early 2025, according to the company. The joint venture remains subject to approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority.

Late last year Krispy Kreme opened its first store in France. The company also has locations in Australia, Bahrain, Cambodia, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom.