RICHMOND, CALIF. — Rubicon Bakers, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Just Desserts, Fairfield, Calif. Both companies manufacture high-quality desserts and sweet goods, making the acquisition a natural fit.

“The strategic combination of these two premium bakeries will expand the reach of our products across the country and create exciting opportunities for the talented combined employee base,” said Michael Mendes, former managing partner and chief executive officer of Just Desserts.

The acquisition marks Rubicon Bakers’ leap into operating more than one facility, which will allow the company to better serve customers in the specialty and mainstream grocery market.

“We are excited to add the Just Desserts brand and products to our portfolio,” said Leslie Crary and Andrew Stoloff, the founders of Rubicon Bakers, based in Richmond, Calif. “Just Desserts and Rubicon share in the focus and passion to deliver high-quality and innovative products, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to scale our footprint to a multi-facility platform so that we can continue to serve customers nationwide. Additionally, the combination with Just Desserts, located just down the road from us, provides exciting career opportunities and flexibility for our employees as the business grows.”

Rubicon Bakers was founded in 1993 with a mission to provide employment to those who have been incarcerated, those without housing or recently recovered from substance abuse. In conjunction with this mission, the bakery is also a Certified B Corp. With this acquisition, Chris Zugaro, partner at Trive, the private equity firm invested in Rubicon, sees this acquisition as a pivotal moment for the business.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our partnership with the Rubicon team and are excited to add a complementary, premium brand that provides additional operational flexibility,” he said. “The acquisition of Just Desserts represents a key milestone for Rubicon and positions the businesses to continue providing innovative solutions for their in-store bakery customers at greater scale.”