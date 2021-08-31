PHILADELPHIA — Insomnia Cookies is bringing breakfast flavors like everything bagel, cinnamon roll, and milk and cereal to its portfolio of cookies. The cookie delivery company's new offerings are available for a limited time only.

The Everything Bagel Cookie is made with poppyseeds and onion and may be ordered with cups of cream cheese icing and everything bagel seasoning.

The Cinnamon Bun Cookie features cinnamon chips and cinnamon swirled with cream cheese drops.

The Cereal N Milk Cookie, launching Sept. 13, comes from Insomnia's experimental CookieLab and contains Fruity Pebbles cereal pieces, marshmallows and white chocolate chips in a brown butter cookie.

Insomnia Cookies is a subsidiary of Krispy Kreme, Inc., which acquired it in 2018 when Krispy Kreme was part of JAB Holding Co.