BOSTON — The Oldways Whole Grains Council has kicked off Whole Grains Month with the launch of its second annual “Grainies” awards. The “Grainies” offer consumers an opportunity to show off the many ways of incorporating whole grains into the diet.

Each week in September, the WGC will post new ways to enter the competition. Participants will be asked to do things like make a whole grain dinner or treat to share with a neighbor or friend, celebrate Taco Tuesday using whole grain tortillas, or donate whole grain product to a local food bank or pantry, the WGC said.

According to the WGC, each time a participant completes a whole grain challenge they will be entered to win various prizes throughout the month, including whole grain products and swag donated by WGC member companies. At the end of September, the WGC will pick six Grand Prize winners who will each receive a $100 check in addition to other whole grain prizes. Prize items include rice cookers, bags of flour, bread, breakfast cereal, intact grains (including quinoa, emmer, einkorn and specialty rices) and branded hats, masks, notebooks, tote bags, aprons and water bottles.