With the continued popularity of Uber Eats and Grub Hub, restaurants now find delivery services have become an invaluable part of their business. While these services provide sustainable opportunities as foodservice rebounds, restaurants need products that live up to wait times, delivery times and even the microwave.

“Many consumers really value the convenience of ordering their favorite restaurant meals to their homes, but they expect the same quality they enjoy when dining in,” Luc Mongeau, president, Weston Foods, told Baking & Snack for its August foodservice trends report. “New product innovation is making this easier for operators.”

However, nobody likes a soggy burger, mushy pizza or sandwich bun that has wilted in the heat and humidity after sitting for 20 minutes in a steamy delivery container. That’s why Weston Foods has made investments in the artisan baking process to ensure that buns stand up to delivery conditions.

“We’ve helped our partners meet evolving consumer demands – whether with innovation in burger buns or helping with products and ideas, like meal kits, to help them shift their business,” Mr. Mongeau noted. “Our product quality and artisan baked goods have really resonated with our partners, aligning with the growing demand from consumers for elevated experiences, both in restaurants and at home. That’s because an elevated burger or sandwich needs an elevated bun.”

The issue of labor retention and recruitment is another major challenge where bakers can help. They can provide restaurants with premium par-baked or fully baked frozen products that reduce labor, streamline operations and save them time and money. Innovative bakers today can prosper by being problem solvers for their customers.