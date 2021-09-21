TAYLOR, MICH. — Michigan Bread, the largest independent family-owned commercial artisan bakery in Michigan, has acquired Minneapolis-based Franklin Street Bakery. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, Franklin Street Bakery is an SQF-certified, wholesale baking company the provides artisan bread, sliced bread, buns and hoagies to restaurants, retail stores and foodservice operations.

According to the companies, the 125 employees of Franklin Street Bakery will join the 175 employees of Michigan Bread in rebranding as The Good Bread Co. Pat Siebenaler, who has been at Franklin Street Bakery since 2006 and currently is the company’s director of operations, will oversee the Minnesota facility.

“Franklin Street Bakery has a reputation for high-quality, better-for-you breads and rolls serving the restaurant and foodservice industry, following the same traditional baking processes as Michigan Bread,” said Spiros Assimacopoulos, president and chief executive officer of Michigan Bread. “The alignment of baking philosophy, customer base and core competencies presented an extraordinary opportunity for the two organizations to grow rapidly by capitalizing on existing shared resources.

“The integrated company will immediately benefit from increased capacity, production optimization, and a market expansion. The collective talent from both teams will accelerate our evolution to becoming a world-class organization. Both teams are growth-oriented and share a culture of hard work, accountability, and pride that is essential for any bakery to thrive.”