WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — About a year after securing a $25 million minority investment from Paris-based investment firm Eurazeo, Dewey’s Bakery is introducing the company’s leadership team. The new executives followed to the North Carolina cookie business Michael P. Senackerib, a seasoned consumer packaged foods industry executive who joined Dewey’s as part of the Eurazeo investment in October 2020.

Dewey’s executive chairman Scott Livengood, who is the majority owner of Dewey’s, said the leadership team members are focused on a national expansion of the business. Members of the team joined the company over the past eight months.

Roderick Hogan was named chief financial officer of Dewey’s Bakery in January. Mr. Hogan’s career includes seven years with Big Four accounting firms and 20 years in CFO roles at middle market, private-equity owned manufacturing and distribution companies. Dewey’s said Mr. Hogan, when joining companies post investment, has a track record of leading information technology, cultural, and management team transitions. He brings in-depth knowledge of specialty food manufacturing and distribution and has been involved in multiple acquisitions and enterprise resource planning projects.

Ellen Howse was named chief marketing officer of Dewey’s Bakery in June and served as interim CMO for several months before that. Ms. Howse has more than 25 years of marketing and management experience at leading companies, including Cadbury Schweppes, Nabisco and CNBC. She also owned an independent consultancy, HowseBusiness. Dewey’s said that Ms. Howse, as a consultant, spearheaded innovation of several prominent brands, including Godiva Chocolatier and Hello Products and worked with Fortune 100 companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Nestle Health Science and Novartis.

Bart Butler, chief customer officer, came to Dewey’s Bakery in May from Quorn Foods where he spent more than four years initially as vice president of sales and then general manager. He also spent more than 20 years with PepsiCo, Inc., primarily in sales and sales strategy roles on the Gatorade business. From 2009 to 2016, he was at Merisant, maker of Equal sweetener, where he led the sales function, customer selling organization, category management, pricing and trade marketing. At Dewey’s he is responsible for the customer sales organization and driving growth in all channels of the business, including grocery, mass, club, drug, dollar and alternative channels.

David Catlett joined Dewey’s earlier in September as chief operating officer. Mr. Catlett has more than 24 years of food manufacturing experience, with a majority of that time spent at White House Foods, a family-owned business based in Winchester, Va., where he had oversight of two manufacturing facilities and more than $100 million in annual business. More recently, Mr. Catlett was plant manager for Cheyenne International, a tobacco company based in North Carolina.

Established in 1930, Dewey’s bakes premium cookies and other baked foods. Its flagship line is Dewey’s Thinks, a crispy cookie. The company’s CEO, Mr. Senackerib, spent five years at Kraft Foods where his roles included senior vice president and general manager of Nabisco DSD; Hertz, where he was senior vice president and global chief marketing officer; and Campbell Soup Co., where he held the position of senior vice president of global brands and chief strategy officer. Mr. Livengood, the company’s chairman, is the former CEO of another Winston-Salem-based company – Krispy Kreme, Inc.

“The Dewey’s team is thrilled to have Mike Senackerib and this stellar team lead our company on this next chapter of growth,” Mr. Livengood said. “Dewey’s has established an exceptional product offering that is poised for expansion and continued success. This world class team of proven leaders with experience building some of the most iconic brands in food and beverage is sure to position Dewey’s as a leading brand in the premium cookie category in the years to come.”