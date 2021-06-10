BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is bringing a familiar fast-food treat to the breakfast bowl with its new Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.

Created in collaboration with The Wendy’s Co., the limited-edition, ready-to-eat cereal contains chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces mixed with cocoa-coated multi-grain cereal pieces. The cereal “evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy’s Frosty,” the company said. Each 1.5-cup serving contains 150 calories and 17 grams of sugar.

Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal is set to hit shelves in December for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 8.3-oz box.

The new cereal marks the second partnership between Wendy’s and Kellogg this year. In June, the companies released a co-branded Pringles chip flavor, Wendy’s Spicy Chicken. The brands previously partnered on a Wendy’s Baconator flavored chip in 2020.