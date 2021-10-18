NEW YORK — Three years after launching and nine months after an appearance on the reality television show “Shark Tank,” The Pizza Cupcake is making its move into retail.

The cupcake shaped snack, which is filled with mozzarella and tomato and wrapped in a hybrid of brioche and sourdough, is now available in the frozen pizza section at more than 100 Wegmans grocery stores along the East Coast. Initially, only the pepperoni variety is being offered at retail, The Pizza Cupcake said. The company’s Margherita variety is available online.

“We are thrilled to expand our brand in our own backyard with the official debut of The Pizza Cupcake at all of Wegmans locations throughout the East Coast,” said Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato and Andrea Meggiato, founders of The Pizza Cupcake. “As we are a Brooklyn, NY, born-and-bred brand, it was a top priority to expand locally. Wegmans has been a terrific partner for us as we continue to grow our presence and we are excited to officially debut our brand in each of their stores. We’ve worked hard to reimagine the classic pizza experience into a snack made with authentic Italian ingredients and can’t wait for consumers to try them.”

Since debuting in 2018, The Pizza Cupcake has relied on online sales to drive business. Then, in January, the company appeared on “Shark Tank,” securing a $125,000 investment from Lori Greiner for 12.5% equity and 2.5% advisory shares. Ms. Greiner is an American television personality, inventor, and entrepreneur, and has been an investor on “Shark Tank” and its spin-off “Beyond the Tank” for many years.

The Pizza Cupcake may be baked in the oven and is ready to eat within 10 to 12 minutes. A box of six has a suggested retail price of $9.99.