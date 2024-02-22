HAZLETON, PA. — Aspire Bakeries, Los Angeles, is expanding production of its Pennant Puff Pastry with a new line at its Hazleton plant. The company will make about a dozen SKUs of the French puff pastry used by chefs and foodservice operators.

“This expansion brings opportunity for the company and the community,” said Tyson Yu, chief executive officer, Aspire Bakeries. “The state-of-the-art line allows us to meet increasing demand for Pennant Puff Pastry in the foodservice industry.”

The company officially opened the remodeled bakery and new line with a ribbon-cutting on Feb. 22. The investment in Hazleton gives Aspire the ability to further innovate in the puff pastry market, Yu said.

Pennant Puff Pastry is a favorite among chefs, said Beau Netzer, chief commercial officer, foodservice, Aspire.

“The frozen pastry offers convenience with creativity,” he said. “Along with boosting production, the Hazleton bakery will have the capability to produce multiple sizes, formats and configurations.”

The 113,000-square-foot Hazleton plant opened in 1992 and employs 150 people. In addition to puff pastry, the bakery makes custom-baked goods for strategic customer partners.

Aspire Bakeries produces artisan bread, buns, cookies, donuts, muffins and pastries from brands that include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and more.

Pennant Puff Pastry was founded in 1938 and is used in sweet and savory applications, such as appetizers, desserts and pizzas.