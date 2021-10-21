NEW YORK — Smpl has introduced a line of nutrition bars the company describes as “a snack bar for every mood.” The bars are made with functional ingredients like adaptogens, nootropics and botanicals, and are formulated to boost energy, improve focus, reduce stress and support the immune system.

The new bars are available in four varieties, including:

• Energy Bar — a dark chocolate bar that contains green tea and ginseng to deliver sustained all-day energy.

• Focus Bar — a vanilla almond bar that combines ashwagandha and ginseng to provide focus without caffeine.

• Immunity Bar — a bar formulated with probiotics, elderberry and vitamin C to support a healthy immune system.

• Calm Bar — a coconut bar that contains magnesium, ashwagandha and lemon balm extract, which work together to clear the mind and reduce anxiety, according to Smpl.

The bars are gluten-free and vegan, and contain 100 calories and fewer than 5 grams of sugar per bar. They are available for $30 for a 12-pack and sold exclusively on https://livesmpl.com/collections/all-products.