NEW YORK — Frozen dessert brand Enlightened is launching a collection of sugar-free ready-to-bake cookies.

Each cookie contains no added sugar and two grams of net carbohydrates. Varieties include chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chunk and double chocolate.

“There are few things better than a warm and gooey cookie straight out of the oven,” said Michael Shoretz, founder and chief executive officer of Enlightened parent company Beyond Better Foods. “Until now, we’ve had to make the decision to have a cookie loaded with sugar or compromise taste and texture for a ‘healthier’ alternative. With these cookies, there is no compromise. They are soft and chewy, taste incredible and just happen to have no sugar added.”

The cookies are formulated with low-calorie rare sugar allulose and Bay State Milling Co.’s HealthSense high-fiber wheat flour, which has up to 10 times the amount of dietary fiber of traditional wheat flour, according to the company. HealthSense flour also is featured in Enlightened sugar-free ice cream cones that debuted earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the team at Enlightened to help create cookies that are deliciously better-for-you with the inclusion of HealthSense high-fiber flour,” said Edward Fish, vice president and general manager of Varietal Solutions, Bay State Milling Co. “HealthSense helps to address consumers’ desire for foods with real health benefits while keeping the same great taste they’ve come to love from Enlightened’s products.”

The addition of ready-to-bake cookies marks the brand’s continued expansion beyond ice cream. Over the past two years, the company has added frozen fruit bars, cheesecakes and cookie and brownie dough bites that are low in carbohydrates and sugar.

Enlightened Ready-to-Bake Cookies are available online at eatenlightened.com and will roll out to select grocery stores including Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods this year. A box of 12 cookies retails for $8 to $10.