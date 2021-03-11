SOMERVILLE, NJ. – Nexira has acquired Unipektin Ingredients AG, a Swiss company that offers hydrocolloids and other ingredients. The acquisition adds to Nexira’s presence in the market segments of plant-based alternatives, dairy alternatives and meat substitutes, according to Nexira. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition consolidates our position as a key player in natural plant-based ingredients, a dynamic market that caters to consumers seeking new sensory experiences and plant-based, natural, sustainably produced alternatives," said Olivier Houalla, managing director for Somerville-based Nexira.

Unipektin produces locust bean gum (LBG), which is used for its thickening and stabilizing properties, and other specialty ingredients like tara gum, hydrolyzed guar gum and beet fiber. The company had $155 million in revenue in fiscal-year 2021 with 90% of that total coming from exports.

Nexira has a presence in more than 80 countries and produces functional and organic ingredients.

“This is an excellent opportunity to provide Unipektin Ingredients AG with enhanced international exposure, highly skilled customer service and expanded recognition for reliable sourcing,” said Robert Ackermann, a member of Unipektin’s board of directors.