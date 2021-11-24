MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. recently announced several new products will be joining its ready-to-eat cereal lineup later this year and in the early part of 2022.

CinnaGraham Toast Crunch is a “Cinnadusted” breakfast cereal featuring the sweet honey flavor of graham crackers with the cinnamon taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Reese’s Puffs Cluster Crunch combines peanut butter and chocolatey flavors in light and crispy corn cereal clusters.

Made with strawberry and banana puree, Strawberry Banana Cheerios is the latest line extension to the Cheerios portfolio.

Inspired by the animated superhero series, PJ Masks Cereal features corn cereal in a midnight berry flavor, with marshmallows.

A little more than a year after launching the new brand Ratio, General Mills is expanding the line of granola bars and yogurt cultured dairy snacks into the RTE cereal category with the debut of :ratio Keto Granola. The new line will launch with two flavors: toasted almond and coconut almond. The new cereal contains 8 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar and is made with almonds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.

Another new cereal set to launch is Plentifull. The new brand is made with “32 grams of whole grain (over half of the Whole Grains Council’s recommended daily serving for adults) per serving and either real peanut butter or almond butter,” according to General Mills. Plentifull will be available in two flavors: peanut butter and cinnamon almond butter.