ROBESONIA, Pa. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has hired Mitchell Arment as process technologist at the RBS Science and Innovation Center.

Mr. Arment has worked in several product research and development positions in companies such as Kunzler and Co., Giorgio Foods and Sweet Street Desserts.

“We are pleased to welcome Mitchell to RBS,” said Steven Moya, manager of the RBS Science and Innovation Center. “He brings a unique blend of product development and culinary experience that complements the Innovation Center team. He will be a valuable contributor to product development and equipment commissioning functions centered on customer delivery excellence.”

Mr. Arment has a bachelor’s degree in food service management and an associate degree of occupational studies in baking and pastry arts from Johnson & Wales University, Providence, RI.