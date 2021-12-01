EAGAN, MINN. — Somic Packaging Inc. has named Peter Fox as chief executive officer. He is a 30-year packaging industry veteran who has served as the company’s senior vice president of sales since he joined Somic in 2014.

A manufacturer of end-of-line, retail-ready case packaging material, Somic has expanded into several new markets under Fox’s leadership. He will manage US operations in his new role.

“We have come a long way in a relatively short period of time, and we still have a lot of work to do,” Fox said. “But I like how we are positioned in the market for future success.”

One key decision Fox made in 2018 was tripling the company’s space by moving it to suburban Minneapolis. That increased warehouse capabilities and provided room for a larger spare parts inventory. Somic also hired additional staff and expanded its customer service support.

“Peter will be driving the evolution of our organization to support our long-term ambitions for continued growth in the United States,” said Patrick Bonetsmüller, president of Somic, which is based in Amerang, Germany.