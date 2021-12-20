MINNEAPOLIS – Doug Martin has been named chief brand officer for General Mills, Inc. The responsibilities will be added to his current role as chief disruptive growth officer and take effect Jan. 3.

He will report to Dana McNabb, chief strategy and growth officer, and oversee the company’s global brand building capability and emerging business innovation.

“Combining brand and growth leadership enables us to drive relevance with existing consumers and unlock new audiences through innovation,” Ms. McNabb said. “With his extensive experience in building iconic brands, his expertise in creating value through understanding and solving consumer problems through bold innovation, and his proven ability to foster a culture of inclusion, Doug is an incredible asset to our organization.”

Mr. Martin has been with General Mills for 15 years. He has worked in the company’s snacks, cereal and dairy operating units. He was named chief disruptive growth officer in July. Prior to that, he most recently was president of General Mills’ North America dairy operating unit where he had responsibility for business and brand growth across brands like Yoplait and Liberté.