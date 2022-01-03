LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands recently picked its five most popular ready-to-eat cereals during 2021, including two varieties of Honey Bunches of Oats and two varieties of Pebbles.

Post said Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds was the most popular cereal within its portfolio during 2021, noting that “cereal fans love that they can enjoy the classic taste they love but add in sliced almonds for an extra satisfying breakfast option.”

The second most popular cereal is one that has been around for 50 years: Fruity Pebbles. Post called out the cereal’s “unique fruity flavor” as a major draw to consumers.

Another Honey Bunches of Oats variety — Honey Roasted — was the third most popular cereal of 2021, Post said. The original Honey Bunches of Oats cereal features a combination of crunchy oat clusters, crispy flakes and honey that Post said makes it a “top-craved fan favorite.”

Cocoa Pebbles was the fourth most popular cereal in 2021, according to Post. In addition to being consumed as a cereal, Post said Cocoa Pebbles makes for a “great secret ingredient” in several dessert recipes.

The fifth most popular cereal in 2021 came from Post’s Malt-O-Meal line: Fruity Dyno-Bites. Post described the cereal as “a fun and fruity flavor that kids and adults love.”