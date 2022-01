TORRANCE, CALIF. — King’s Hawaiian is now offering Original Hawaiian Sweet pretzel hamburger and slider buns. The pre-salted hamburger buns come in a 10.5-oz bag of four buns while the pre-salted slider buns come in an 11-oz bag of nine buns.

According to King’s Hawaiian the new buns deliver “the perfect balance of sweet and salty” thanks to a classic pretzel exterior and soft and sweet King’s Hawaiian bread center.