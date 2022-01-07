EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Nabisco Oreo Cakesters, a product featuring a smooth creme filling paired between two soft, chocolate-flavored snack cakes, is making a comeback after being discontinued a decade ago.

Introduced in 2007, Oreo Cakesters were discontinued five years later, in 2012. At the time, Mondelez International, Inc. did not give a reason for pulling the plug on the product.

Now, the product is returning, and with a new flavor. In addition to the original Oreo Cakesters, Mondelez is offering Nutter Butter Cakesters, which feature a smooth creme filling paired between two soft, peanut butter-flavored snack cakes.