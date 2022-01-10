BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has introduced three new flavor mashups within its Nutri-Grain brand, including two new fruit and vegetable breakfast bars and new “Bites.”

Available in strawberry and squash and apple and carrot varieties, the new soft-baked breakfast bars are made with fruits and vegetable flavors and have 8 grams of whole grains. The bars have a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an eight-count box.

New Nutri-Grain Chocolatey Banana Bites are soft baked mini bars geared toward children. The snack has a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a five-count box and $5.79 for a 10-count box.

“We’re always looking to create fresh flavor combos at Kellogg’s, and Nutri-Grain never stops innovating to offer parents new ways to serve breakfast and snacks their kids will love and that they can feel good about,” said Sarah Reinecke, senior marketing director at Kellogg. “We know that balancing what parents want with what kids enjoy eating is the true winning combination.”