ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems has introduced a new multi-pass environmentally controlled proofer that the company claims “accelerates dough development time in a reduced production footprint.”

RBS said the multi-pass proofer features a full enclosure around the machine, which optimizes chamber efficiency. The proofer also includes multiple enclosure doors for cleaning and inspection, the company said.

“With the new RBS multi-pass proofer achieving snack product consistency, while improving operational efficiencies, has never been easier,” said Cameron Johnston, director of engineering at RBS. “We can achieve 42 meters of proof distance in a 9.0-meter-long proofing enclosure, by controlling heat and humidity via an intuitive PLC. This flexible, efficient and simple-to-use system is exactly what today’s snack food producers are looking for.” MBN