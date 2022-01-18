FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Parker Food Group, a supplier of candy toppings and inclusions, baked items, crumbs and streusels, pralines and coated items, liquid bases and variegates, and cookies, has acquired the former Rise Baking Co. baking plant in Mexico, Mo.

Parker said the facility will include five manufacturing lines and additional capacity for a wide range of specialty food ingredients supplied by both of its brands: Parker Products and Creative Food Ingredients.

“Parker Food Group is expanding to support the continued growth of our customers and to improve service levels with reduced lead times,” said Greg Hodder, president and chief executive officer of Parker. “We are excited to be working with many of the experienced Mexico team to begin manufacturing a full complement of our baked inclusions and toppings lines at the facility. Through this acquisition, we will continue to be a trusted supplier and a valued thought partner to our customers. We are committed to being a constant source of inspiration, providing relevant, insight-led innovation, specific to product applications and meeting the needs of our customers and their consumers.”

Rise Baking shuttered the Mexico, Mo., baking plant in September 2021. At that time, the company cited foodservice challenges resulting from the pandemic having a “significantly negative impact” on the Mexico plant, which supplied 90% of Rise Baking’s product to the foodservice sector. MBN