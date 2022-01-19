VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle Toll House is introducing two treats for home bakers alongside three returning seasonal offerings.

New ready-to-bake brownies combine cocoa and semi-sweet morsels for an easy-to-make chocolate dessert. With 190 calories and 16 grams of total sugar per brownie, the treat comes with an oven-friendly baking pan. Shoppers simply preheat their oven and pop in the pan to bake, with no additional ingredients or preparation required, according to the company. The ready-to-bake brownies will be available beginning in March for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 15-oz package.

Nestle Toll House also is expanding its Morsels and More lineup with the launch of a new Kitchen Sink variety. Featuring semi-sweet morsels, butter caramel pieces and pretzel sticks, the new assortment may be used to add a boost of flavor and texture to cupcakes, ice cream, yogurt and more. It will launch in select Walmart locations in February before expanding to mass retailers nationwide in May and will be available for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 8-oz package.

Returning seasonal offerings include Valentine chocolate chip cookie dough, Easter chocolate chip cookie dough and a strawberries and cream-flavored Morsels & More variety. The Valentine cookie dough adds semi-sweet morsels and pink heart sprinkles to the brand’s classic chocolate chip cookie dough, while the Easter cookie dough adds festive pastel egg sprinkles. The holiday-themed offerings will be available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 16-oz package.

Featuring graham cracker pieces, premier white morsels and strawberry-flavored chunks, the strawberries and cream-flavored Morsels and More variety will be available nationwide in February for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 8-oz package.